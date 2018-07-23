Watch: White House briefs reporters after Trump threatens Iran

[The stream is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will take questions from reporters on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened Iran with punishment "the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before."

The president's early morning tweet, written in all-caps, came amid escalating tensions between the two countries. Over the weekend, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani threatened that “America should know that peace with Iran is the mother of all peace, and war with Iran is the mother of all wars.”

Top Trump administration officials have weighed in to criticize the Iranian government. At a highly anticipated speech in California on Sunday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused the Iranian government of widespread corruption and said "Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government."

Administration officials have told NBC News that the administration is unveiling a new "maximum-pressure campaign" similar to the strategy used against North Korea ahead of the June 12 summit in Singapore between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Sanders may also address the upcoming trial of Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort, who is being prosecuted by special counsel Robert Mueller. Manafort is scheduled to face trial on Wednesday in Virginia federal court on charges related to bank fraud and tax crimes.

Trump reiterated his call to end Mueller's probe on Monday, claiming that the probe had been "discredited" by documents the FBI released over the weekend pertaining to its surveillance of a Trump campaign foreign policy advisor.