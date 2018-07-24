Asian stocks set to rise; US yields climb following Japanese bond market volatility 

U.S. stocks closed narrowly mixed in the overnight session, with technology shares advancing to a record high in the lead up to major tech names reporting results for the quarter. The S&P 500 tech sector added 0.5 percent and closed at an all-time high, with the broader S&P 500 ending the day up 0.18 percent at 2,806.98. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed higher by 0.28 percent at 7,841.87.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, shed 0.06 percent, or 13.83 points, to close at 25,044.29.

Google parent Alphabet jumped after the company reported expectations-topping second-quarter earnings and revenue on Monday. Facebook and Amazon are expected to report corporate results on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

More than 17 percent of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings for the previous quarter as of Monday, with 82 percent of those topping expectations, according to FactSet.

Also of note was the rise in U.S. Treasury yields, which tracked volatility seen in the Japanese government bond market on Monday. The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note rose around 7 basis points to stand at 2.96 percent after the yield on the 10-year Japanese note climbed to its highest level since February on Monday.

"The 10 (basis point) steepening in the Japanese yield curve is massive in the context of a market that rarely moves more than 1 (basis point)," ANZ analysts said in an early morning note.

The moves came after Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that the Bank of Japan is holding preliminary discussions on potentially adjusting its policy, with a focus on ways to make its stimulus program more sustainable.

In currencies, the dollar retraced some of its recent losses amid the move higher in U.S. Treasury yields. The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of peers, edged up to last stand at 94.669. Against the yen, the dollar firmed to trade at 111.37 at 7:00 a.m. HK/SIN after trading at the 110 handle at the end of Asian trade on Monday.

Asian corporates scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Tuesday include Mitsubishi Motors.