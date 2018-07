The call that sent this stock up 50 percent in seconds. 55 Mins Ago | 03:52

On the Halftime Report Tuesday, legendary investor Leon Cooperman announced a recent stock pick in his personal fund.

When he did... investors went wild, piling into the stock. It jumped 50 percent in a matter of seconds.

Largo Resources is a Canadian based company that mines and produces vanadium pentoxide. It is used to make steels stronger and less susceptible to corrosion.