Cramer's lightning round: You haven't missed your chance to buy shares of WWE   

World Wrestling Entertainment: "You know, I actually think you may not have [missed your buying opportunity]. I mean, it was Strauss Zelnick who explained this because he runs Take-Two, how compelling [WWE's] business model is. And don't forget, they're also a subscription business. So I have to say, no, you haven't. I'd buy half and then see if it comes in."

Wolverine World Wide: "I like the whole apparel business. I like the footwear business. That stock is pretty close to its high. I'd prefer Nike over it."

The Kraft Heinz Company: "They need to make a deal. In the meantime, I cannot countenance selling it this low. It did go a little bit lower than this. I think the company's trying to get religion about growth, and if they try to get religion about growth, then the stock can go forward. Or they can make an acquisition and the stock will go higher."

Royal Dutch Shell PLC: "May I say let's put another one in the mix? I like BP. We've been telling people who are members of the ActionAlertsPlus.com club that BP, with a 5 percent yield, actually has more growth than even Royal Dutch. That's the one I would go with."

The Coca-Cola Company: "The reason why [consumer staples are] lagging the market is because they haven't been able to show a lot of growth. Coca-Cola's actually on a growth path. It's doing a little bit better. They're about to report. I think that [CEO James] Quincey's doing a good job and I think it's slow and steady."

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company: "You know what I feel about Scotts? They keep, keep screwing it up. And therefore I think that it's absolutely right that it's lower. And you know what? I know people were playing it as a pot play. We've got real pot plays now and the one that I still like is GW Pharma, but I also think Canopy [Growth] is good and, you know, I'm keeping track of the whole group."

Columbia Savings Bank: "These often do very well. You have to look at them at a price-to-book value. And I'm not sure what the price-to-book value is, but I will say this: We've got J.P. Morgan selling so cheap. Why do we have to go down and buy a little bank? J.P. Morgan's the best."