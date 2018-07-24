    ×

    Deutsche Bank posts second quarter net profit of $468 million

    Deutsche Bank has reported a net profit of 401 million euros ($468 million ) in the second quarter.

    The German lender said last week that its second-quarter results would be significantly above market expectations.

    German regulations dictate that listed businesses must notify markets if consensus forecasts are out of line. As a result, Deutsche said last Monday that it was expecting to hit an income before tax of 700 million euros for the second quarter of the year. Analysts were forecasting then a net income of 321 million euros.

    The news brought a revamped optimism to the struggling bank after the several crises hitting the lender in the last few years.

