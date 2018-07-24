    ×

    Hollywood reportedly wants to bring 'Hamilton' to the big screen

    • Warner Bros and 21st Century Fox are viewed as contenders for the theatrical rights to "Hamilton," the Journal reported, but they may have competition from the streaming-service Netflix.
    • The worldwide rights for "Hamilton" could sell for more than $50 million, two people with knowledge of the deal talks told the Journal.
    • "Hamilton" for the big screen will not be a film adaptation, according to the Journal.
    Actor Leslie Odom, Jr. (L) and actor, composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (R) and cast of 'Hamilton' perform on stage during 'Hamilton' GRAMMY performance for The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Richard Rodgers Theater in New York City.
    Theo Wargo | WireImage | Getty Images
    Hollywood studios are bidding for the rights to bring the hit musical "Hamilton" to movie theaters, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the sales talks.

    But "Hamilton" for the big screen will not be a film adaptation, according to the Journal. Instead, it will be a recording of the show from 2016 with the original cast, including its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

    Warner Bros and 21st Century Fox are contenders for the theatrical rights to "Hamilton," the Journal reported, but they may face competition from the streaming-service Netflix.

    A source told the Journal that the streaming-service is a potential bidder. If Netflix prevails, "Hamilton" would likely be featured in few if any movie theaters.

    The worldwide rights for "Hamilton" could sell for more than $50 million, two people with knowledge of the deal talks told the Journal.

    The cultural phenomenon has won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical, as well as a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

