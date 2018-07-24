Hollywood reportedly wants to bring 'Hamilton' to the big screen

Hollywood studios are bidding for the rights to bring the hit musical "Hamilton" to movie theaters, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people involved in the sales talks.



But "Hamilton" for the big screen will not be a film adaptation, according to the Journal. Instead, it will be a recording of the show from 2016 with the original cast, including its creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.



Warner Bros and 21st Century Fox are contenders for the theatrical rights to "Hamilton," the Journal reported, but they may face competition from the streaming-service Netflix.

A source told the Journal that the streaming-service is a potential bidder. If Netflix prevails, "Hamilton" would likely be featured in few if any movie theaters.



The worldwide rights for "Hamilton" could sell for more than $50 million, two people with knowledge of the deal talks told the Journal.

The cultural phenomenon has won 11 Tony Awards, including best musical, as well as a Grammy and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

