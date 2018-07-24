Head of Amazon Studios film division to leave the company

Amazon confirmed Tuesday that Jason Ropell, head of the film division of Amazon Studios, is leaving the company.

The tech giant did not specify why Ropell was leaving, but said he would remain at the company for a few months during the transition period. Amazon said Ted Hope and Matt Newman will lead the division in the interim, as the company looks for a permanent replacement.

Ropell led the film division as Amazon scaled its content production and became a serious player in Hollywood. Last year, Amazon Studios' "Manchester by the Sea" became the first film released by a streaming service to net a best picture Oscar nomination.

Amazon Studios also earned a reputation for snapping up the distribution rights to indie films at Sundance. In 2017, it picked up Judd Apatow's "The Big Sick" which received an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay.