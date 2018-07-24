HOST AND EXECUTIVE PRODUCER HOWIE MANDEL ANNOUNCES CNBC’S ORIGINAL ‘DEAL OR NO DEAL’ WILL PREMIERE DECEMBER 5th 

Production Kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort with All-New Contestants Vying for $1 Million Grand Prize

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. — July 24, 2018 — From the set of CNBC’s all-new ‘Deal or No Deal’ at Universal Orlando Resort, host and Executive Producer Howie Mandel today took to social media to announce the highly anticipated game show will join the network’s primetime lineup beginning Wednesday, December 5th. The announcement comes as production commences on 30 one-hour episodes that will tape in front of a live studio audience this summer.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ANNOUNCEMENT

Premiering almost 10 years after the hit show was last in production, the new series will continue to offer up a high-pressure, high-stakes game of risk and reward, in which contestants face a series of potentially life-altering decisions. With 26 sealed briefcases full of varying amounts of cash – ranging from a penny to $1 million ─ contestants have to decide whether to accept an offer of cash from the mysterious entity known only as "the Banker," in exchange for what might be contained in the contestant's chosen briefcase.

By day, CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news. By night, CNBC is an entertainment network with a programming slate that is an extension of CNBC’s distinct brand. Primetime series include “The Profit,” “Shark Tank,” “Jay Leno’s Garage,” “Billion Dollar Buyer,” “The Deed,” “American Greed,” “Deadly Rich,” and “Secret Lives of the Super Rich,” among others.

The new “Deal or No Deal” is produced by Truly Original, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America, with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh and Scott St. John as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Christian Barcellos are the executive producers for CNBC.

