iRobot jumps 20% after earnings beat

Roomba-maker iRobot soared after the company posted second-quarter earnings that easily topped Wall Street expectations on Tuesday.

The stock surged 20 percent in after-hours trading.

Here's what the company reported compared to analyst estimates:

Adjusted earnings per share: 37 cents vs. 18 cents forecast by Thomson Reuters

Revenue: $226 million vs. $219.7 million forecast by Thomson Reuters

In the year-ago quarter, iRobot reported earnings of 27 cents per share on revenue of $183.1 million.

The company also raised its full-year profit outlook, saying it now expects earnings per share between $2.30 and $2.50. It had previously forecast full-year earnings between $2.15 and $2.40, while analysts had projected earnings of $2.37 per share.

Not only did iRobot report better-than-expected results for the quarter ended June 30, the company also said it saw strong sales during Amazon Prime Day last week.

"Our robots sold out, doubling the Prime Day sales volume as they have each year since the event began in 2015," the company said in a statement.

Shares of iRobot have climbed 20 percent in the past three months, but have fallen 21 percent in the past 12 months.