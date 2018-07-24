Stanley Smith of Fort Myers, Florida, shells out $1,800 a month for an infant and a 3-year-old to attend a local day-care center.

Smith said his family can afford the cost without too great a struggle. However, he added, “it’s definitely money I would rather use for other things."

It’s not your imagination: If you’re a parent confronting a mountain of bills and struggling to cover them all with an increasingly stretched income, you’re far from alone.

Child-care costs jumped for the fifth straight year, according to a survey from Care.com. The site surveyed more than 1,000 U.S. parents in May to see how their child-care spending affects their finances. Weekly rates for the various types of caretaker come from Care.com 2017 member data and centers listed on the site, as well as data from au pair organizations.

The top finding: Most families pay an uncomfortably high amount for child care.