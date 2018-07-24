Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of iRobot soared nearly 20 percent in after-hours trading. The technology company crushed analysts' earnings expectations for its second quarter, posting 37 cents per share versus the 18 cents that was expected. iRobot also beat analysts' revenue estimates, generating $226 million versus the $219.7 million that was expected.

AT&T shares were down more than 2 percent in extended-hours trading, before recovering some of those losses. The telecom giant reported 91 cents per share for its second quarter versus the 85 cents per share that was estimated by analysts. AT&T missed analysts' revenue expectations generating $38.99 billion versus the $39.39 billion that was expected.

Shares of Lululemon were up more than 1 percent in extended-hours trading. The Canadian retailer named Calvin McDonald as its new CEO, replacing Laurent Potdevin. Potdevin abruptly resigned for allegedly falling short of the company's standards of conduct.

Shares of Stryker were down more than 2 percent in after-hours trading. The medical technology firm beat analysts' earnings estimates for its second quarter, posting $1.76 per share versus the $1.73 that was expected. Stryker also beat analysts' revenue expectations, generating $3.32 billion versus the $3.31 billion that was expected.