Trump administration to give billions in aid to farmers hurt by tariffs: Reports

The Trump administration plans to offer billions in aid to farmers hit by tariffs on their goods, a move that could ease the pain caused by Trump's escalating trade war in key electoral states, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

The announcement could come as soon as Tuesday afternoon, POLITICO and The Washington Post reported, both citing sources familiar with the plan. A source familiar confirmed to CNBC that there would be an announcement Tuesday afternoon.

President Donald Trump has hit America's major trading partners with tariffs on billions of dollars worth of goods, and has shown few signs of slowing. Earlier this month, 25 percent tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports of machinery and electronics went into effect, prompting Beijing to respond with dollar-for-dollar tariffs on American exports of soybeans and other goods.

Trump has threatened to impose broader tariffs on as much as $500 billion of Chinese goods, which has alarmed economists as well as farming groups.

Retaliatory tariffs on goods like soybeans, pork, and beef have hit farmers' bottom lines in key electoral states like Wisconsin, North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa.

Trump praised his administration's tariff policy on Tuesday in an early morning post on Twitter.

"Tariffs are the greatest," he wrote. "Either a country which has treated the United States unfairly on Trade negotiates a fair deal, or it gets hit with Tariffs."

The post met with some pushback from lawmakers, including Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., a member of the Senate's banking and finance committees.

"Tariffs are not great," Toomey told CNBC Tuesday. "They are taxes, paid by Americans, that harm consumers, workers, and companies."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNBC.

CNBC's Eamon Javers , Kayla Tausche , and Brian Schwartz contributed to this article.