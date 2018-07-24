Your first trade for Wednesday, July 25

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tim Seymour was a buyer of General Motors

Karen Finerman was a buyer of L Brands

David Searburg was a buyer of the Nasdaq Biotech ETF

Guy Adami was a buyer of Chevron

Trader disclosure: On July 24, 2018, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Tim Seymour is long AMZA, ACB.TO, APC, APH.TO, BABA, BAC, BIDU, BX, C, CCJ, CLF, CMG, CRON, CSCO, CX, DAL, DPZ, DVYE, EA, EEM, ERJ, EUFN, EWM, FB, FXI, GE, GILD, GM, GOOGL, GWPH, HAL, INTC, JD, LEAF, MAT, MCD, MO, MOS, MPEL, NKE, PAK, PHM, PYPL, RH, RL, SBUX, SQ, T, TIF, TWTR, UA, UAL, VALE, VIAB, VOD, X, XLE, XRT, YNDX, 700.HK. Tim is short IWM, RACE, SPY. Karen Finerman’s firm is long ANTM, C, FB, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, URL, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids’ Trust.""Opinions expressed by David Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Inc. David Seaburg has a financial interest in EDIT."""Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami’s wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.