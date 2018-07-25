$522 million Mega Millions prize goes to single ticket holder in California

The fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history was won in California on Tuesday night.

A single ticket sold in California matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night, giving the winner an estimated prize of $522 million, of which $308.1 million is cash.

Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director, said in a statement: “Congratulations to California for taking home the fifth largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.”

In total, there were 3,109,361 winning tickets Tuesday night at all prize levels, including the jackpot.

The previous jackpot was received in Ohio last May, worth $142 million.

The next draw is due Friday and will reset the jackpot to its starting value of $40 million ($23.6 million cash).