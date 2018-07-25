Appeals court approves Remington rifle settlement 

A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has approved a class action settlement in which Remington Arms Company has agreed to replace the trigger mechanisms in millions of guns that were the subject of a 2010 CNBC investigation.

Critics of the settlement had claimed Remington deliberately downplayed the alleged risk from the guns in order to reduce the number of claims, citing low response when the settlement was first announced, but the panel rejected that argument.

“In the end, the low claims submission rate, while not ideal, is not necessarily indicative of a deficient notice plan,” the panel wrote in an 11-page opinion.

The settlement involves some 7.5 million guns, including the popular Model 700 bolt-action rifle and a dozen other firearms with similar designs.

In 2010, CNBC investigated allegations that a design defect allowed the guns to fire without the trigger being pulled, leading to dozens of deaths and hundreds of serious injuries. Remington has consistently maintained that the guns are safe, but said it was settling the class action case to end protracted litigation.

Under the settlement, owners will have 18 months to take advantage of the benefits, which include free trigger replacement in most of the guns, or Remington product vouchers for some older models.