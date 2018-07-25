The devastating fires in the suburbs of Athens that have left more than 80 dead and damaged hundreds of residences and vehicles has revealed that Greece, a country that annually hosts millions of tourists, does not have an effective plan in place to deal with extreme natural disasters, even in areas that are just 40 miles away from the Greek capital.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called the wildfires an “asymmetrical” phenomenon, but the country's residents are angry that the Greek authorities have failed to tackle the situation responsibly, dismayed especially at the failure to quickly evacuate the two tourist areas east and west of Athens as the death toll continued to rise.
Children fell from cliffs to the sea to avoid the flames, families were charred inside their vehicles, and many drowned as the fires swept away even those who were in the sea and the beaches adjacent to the forests.