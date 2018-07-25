Here are widely followed analyst Tom Lee's big bitcoin calls from the past year   

Tom Lee is known as one of Wall Street’s biggest bitcoin optimists.

As the cryptocurrency hovered around $3,500 in September 2017, he predicted that bitcoin would be "your best investment until the end of the year." That was three months before bitcoin rocketed above $19,000.

The Fundstrat Global Advisors co-founder has stood by his bullish calls on the digital currency even as bitcoin fell more than 60 percent from its highs to below $6,000 in June. And now bitcoin is rallying. The digital currency crossed $8,300 on Tuesday, according to the Coinbase exchange.

"We still believe it's possible to reach 25,000 by year end," Lee told CNBC in an email on Tuesday.

Here's a look at his calls on bitcoin from the past 12 months.



