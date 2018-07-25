Buffett says too few from Wall Street are giving their fortunes away, hopes more follow Cooperman’s lead

Warren Buffett praised Leon Cooperman’s vow to give away his entire fortune to charity.

In an email to the hedge fund billionaire, Buffett said “a disproportionately low number of people” from Wall Street have committed to the Giving Pledge, and he urged the 75-year-old Cooperman to influence his peers to give more.

The Giving Pledge was created by Buffett and Bill and Melinda Gates. In 2010, 40 of America’s wealthiest individuals and couples committed to give more than half of their wealth away to philanthropy or charitable causes.

Cooperman expressed his commitment to the pledge Tuesday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."

“I think Warren Buffett has said this publicly. When I took the Giving Pledge I told him asking for half is not asking for enough. I intend to give it all away. And I’m going to give it to those organizations, institutions and individuals that made a difference to me in my lifetime. That’s my focus,” Cooperman said.

Here is the full email Buffett sent to Cooperman following his CNBC appearance Tuesday: