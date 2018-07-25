    ×

    Credit Suisse recommends gaming stocks Activision Blizzard and EA before earnings 

    Gamers play the video game 'Star Wars Battlefront II' developed by DICE, Criterion Games and Motive Studios and published by Electronics Arts on Sony PlayStation game consoles PS4 Pro during the 'Paris Games Week' on October 31, 2017 in Paris, France.
    Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts shares will rise as their upcoming game releases sell better than expected, according to Credit Suisse.

    The firm reiterated its outperform ratings for Activision Blizzard and Electronic Arts shares, citing the strong software pipelines of the two publishers.

    “The release of Activision Publishing and Blizzard properties on mobile remains in our opinion the biggest shareholder value creation opportunity,” analyst Stephen Ju said in the note to clients Tuesday.

