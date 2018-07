Source: CNBC

Nearly 70 percent of those surveyed said Amazon will reach the trillion-dollar value milestone first, followed by Apple and Alphabet. Currently Amazon has a market cap of $888 billion versus Apple’s $949 billion and Alphabet’s $870 billion as of Tuesday’s close, according to FactSet. Nearly 100 investors were polled at the conference.

The investors may be betting that Amazon’s stunning stock momentum this year will continue as its shares are up 56 percent through Tuesday compared with Apple’s 14 percent gain and Alphabet’s 19 percent return.

In another survey question, the attendees said President Donald Trump’s trade policy is the biggest risk to the U.S. economy over the next 12 months.