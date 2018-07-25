Omarosa Manigault-Newman, the "Apprentice" reality-show villain who became an advisor to President Donald Trump, has been interviewed by federal investigators probing longtime dealings between former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and The National Enquirer, a new report said Wednesday.

The Wall Street Journal's report details the close relationship that Cohen developed with the Trump-friendly supermarket tabloid, which routinely refused to run negative stories about Trump, including ones relating to alleged mistresses of the the president.

The report says that at one time Manigault-Newman was given a job by The Enquirer's publisher after she threatened to sue the paper, and after Cohen intervened.

Cohen is under criminal investigation by federal prosecutors in New York City for his business dealings, as well as for two hush-money payments made for two women who claim to have had sexual trysts with Trump.

One, porn star Stormy Daniels, was paid $130,000 by Cohen on the eve of the 2016 election, while the other, Playboy model Karen McDougal, had her story bought before that election by American Media, the publisher of The National Enquirer, which never ran her account.

The White House has denied Trump had sex with either woman.

On Tuesday, CNN aired a recording revealing Cohen talking with Trump about the possibility of buying McDougal's story from American Media two months before the election. That payment was never made, according to Trump's current lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Prosecutors had subpoenaed records from American Media in April, at the same time FBI agents raided Cohen's residences and office in New York City.

The Journal's article said that Cohen brokered a resolution of a dispute Manigault-Newman had with The Enquirer's publisher in 2011 over the supermarket tabloid's coverage of her brother's murder.

The article said that Manigault-Newman dropped her threat to sue American Media after the company agreed to give her a job as West Coast editor of its now-defunct magazine Reality Weekly.

"I don't think attendance was mandatory for her," Jerry George, The Enquirer's former West Coast bureau chief told The Journal.

George said that Manigault-Newman's mother sometimes visited the offices of American Media, where people referred to her as "Mamarosa."

The Journal, after noting that federal investigators have questioned Manigualt-Newman, said there is no suggestion that the resolution of her spat with The Enquirer was improprer.

Enquirer editor Dylan Howard and Lanny Davis, a lawyer for Cohen, did not immediately return requests for comment by CNBC. James Margolin, a spokesman for the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York, the office investigating Cohen, declined to comment.