Michael Cohen is no longer a 'punching bag' for Donald Trump's defense strategy, Lanny Davis says

Lanny Davis, the new lawyer for President Donald Trump's ex-attorney Michael Cohen said that Cohen is done with being Trump's "bullet taker" or "punching bag for" Trump's defense strategy, as prosecutors scrutinize both men's dealings.

"Where are we headed? The truth," Davis said to NBC News shortly after releasing an audio tape made by Cohen revealing Trump talking in matter-of-fact terms about potentially paying hush money to an alleged mistress shortly before the 2016 presidential election. CNN unveiled the recording late Tuesday night.

"Michael Cohen has decided: 'No matter what happens to me, I'm going to get my life back by telling the truth," said Davis, a veteran crisis manager and advisor to President Bill Clinton during his scandals in the 1990s.

"Cohen is trying to reset his life as not being Donald Trump's bullet-taker, or worse, a punching bag for Donald Trump's defense strategy where he takes the bullets," he added. "This is a turn for him. It's a new resolve to tell the truth no matter what, even if it endangers him."

Davis also said that Cohen "has more truth to tell."

Meanwhile on Wednesday, Trump fumed on Twitter about the recording.

Despite Trump's speculation about the recording being cut off, Davis said that CNN had aired the entirety of the tape.