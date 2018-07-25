New GOP plan pushes savings accounts that come with tax break

Saving for, well, just about anything could come with a tax break if House Republicans get their way.

GOP lawmakers are supporting the creation of Universal Savings Accounts as part of their so-called Tax Reform 2.0 effort, according to a two-page overview released by the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday. These accounts, which Congress has explored in past legislation, would be tax-advantaged ways to save for future expenses outside of retirement.

The idea is to give people a way to save tax-advantaged money for the long-term without restrictions on when (or why) they can make use it. In other words, there would be no early-withdrawal penalties, which come with retirement accounts such as 401(k) plans and individual retirement accounts.