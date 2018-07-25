Qualcomm is preparing to give up on $44 billion deal for NXP, source says

Qualcomm executives no longer expect the Chinese government to approve its deal for semiconductor manufacturer NXP, and CEO Steve Mollenkopf plans to lay out the company's share buyback plan when Qualcomm announces earnings after the closing bell today, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Qualcomm announced a new $10 billion repurchasing program in May. It is expected to add billions more to that amount if it walks away from NXP.

While there's still a chance China's State Administration for Market Regulation, or SAMR, could make a last minute announcement before 11:59 pm ET, Qualcomm now sees the likelihood of an agreement as very slim, said the person, who asked not to be named because the company's discussions are private.

CNBC's David Faber previously reported that Qualcomm would not extend its deadline beyond today if the deal was not approved.

SAMR doesn't need to formally make an announcement accepting or rejecting the deal. If it doesn't make a ruling, the self-imposed deadline between Qualcomm and NXP will expire. Qualcomm will have to pay NXP a $2 billion breakup fee.

NXP shares dropped on the news, and are down about 3 percent on the day.