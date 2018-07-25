Ryanair plans job cuts as its Dublin fleet is trimmed by 20 percent

The Irish budget carrier Ryanair has written to more than 300 pilots and cabin crew to warn that they could lose their jobs this winter.

The airline said in a statement Wednesday that it will also reduce its Dublin fleet by 20 percent, shifting six of 30 planes it bases at its Irish depot to Poland. It added the changes were because of increased Polish business happening at the same time as a fall in bookings and lower airfares in Ireland “partly as a result of recent rolling strikes by Irish pilots.”

Ryanair said it expected that a “few” routes will be stopped from Dublin while others would have less regular flights. Its Polish airline, Ryanair Sun, will now double the number of aircraft on offer to Polish tour operators to over 10.

More than 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew employees have been sent “letter of protective notice” that start a 90-day redundancy consultation. The firm said it will offer staff transfers to Poland to minimize job losses.

In the statement, Ryanair Chief Operating Officer Peter Bellew said the airline could not continue to damage its reputation for reliability and the potential job losses were a “deeply regretted consequence.”