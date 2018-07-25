Tariffs are about to hit consumers, and it won't be pretty 

Hogan: Worst-case scenario on US-EU trade talks not priced into the markets right now 7 Hours Ago | 02:12

Tariffs the White House has levied thus far have fallen primarily on industrial supplies and components of other goods. That's about to change, and consumers will feel the bite if the tariffs are implemented as planned.

Economists at Societe Generale estimate that the $200 billion under consideration against Chinese goods will raise consumer prices significantly.

Items such as furniture, air conditioning units and vacuum cleaners all will get costlier as part of a list of duties the administration said it will impose if no progress is made in trade talks. Of that group, about $45 billion comes directly from finished products common in many homes that will face 10 percent tariffs, according to SocGen.

Doing the math, SocGen economist Omair Sharif estimates that the tariffs will add 0.45 percentage points to the core consumer price index, or the reading of the closely watched inflation measure that excludes volatile food and energy prices. The impact would be about 2 basis points more for the headline reading.

Sharif called it a "substantial move" considering the most recent core CPI gain was 2.3 percent. Assuming the analysis is correct, that translates to a nearly 20 percent rise in prices for the wide-ranging basket of goods the index measures.

"As we saw with tariffs on laundry equipment this year, tariffs on household appliances could ripple through into retail prices relatively quickly," Sharif wrote. "In short, it would result in a supply shock."

Because of the nature of economic data, where levels are compared on a year-over-year basis, the upward pop in the CPI would last 12 months after the tariffs hit.

Sharif predicted the tariffs likely would take effect in mid-October, based on the three-month lag it took the current $34 billion of tariffs to take effect from the time they were introduced.