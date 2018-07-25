Tesla whistleblower to meet with SEC, attorney says

Tesla whistleblower Martin Tripp — who CEO Elon Musk characterized as a saboteur and disgruntled ex-employee — is slated to meet with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, his attorney Stuart Meissner told CNBC. Meissner also shared this development on Twitter.

The SEC did not reply to a request for further information. Tesla declined to comment on the matter.

In his complaint with the commission, Tripp alleges that Tesla has made several "material omissions and misstatements" to investors and taken steps that potentially compromised the safety of its customers.

An interview with regulators could ignite a new SEC investigation into Tesla, could be used in ongoing investigations or could go nowhere at all. As a general rule, the SEC does not offer details or comments about ongoing investigations.

This is not the first time the SEC has tangled with the electric vehicle maker. According to public records attained by the independent research firm, Probes Reporter, Tesla faced but did not disclose an SEC investigation into the Model 3 in 2016, which closed without enforcement action. The firm is tracking additional, undisclosed SEC investigations into SolarCity and Tesla.

