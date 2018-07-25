    ×

    Trump says China is 'being vicious' and targeting US farmers on purpose

    • “China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S.," Trump says in a tweet.
    • Trump’s comment comes after the administration announced a $12 billion bailout plan for farmers hit by tariffs on their goods.
    • China slapped a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans earlier this month, one of the biggest exports from the U.S.
    President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on November 9, 2017.
    Nicholas Asfouri | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump went after China for its trade practices once again, saying Wednesday the Chinese are purposefully going after U.S. farmers.

    Trump said in a tweet: “China is targeting our farmers, who they know I love & respect, as a way of getting me to continue allowing them to take advantage of the U.S. They are being vicious in what will be their failed attempt. We were being nice - until now! China made $517 Billion on us last year.”

    Trump’s comment comes after the administration announced a $12 billion bailout plan for farmers hit by tariffs on their goods. Earlier this month, China slapped a 25 percent tariff on U.S. soybeans, one of the biggest U.S. exports to China.

    Some key Republican senators condemned the bailout plan. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called it a pair of “gold crutches” to support farmers hobbled by Trump’s own trade policies. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the Trump administration was "offering welfare to farmers to solve a problem they themselves created."

    Trump seemed to rebuke these attacks, saying in another tweet Wednesday: “Every time I see a weak politician asking to stop Trade talks or the use of Tariffs to counter unfair Tariffs, I wonder, what can they be thinking?”

    The president also said that: “When you have people snipping at your heels during a negotiation, it will only take longer to make a deal, and the deal will never be as good as it could have been with unity.”

    Trump also sent the tweet ahead of a meeting with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington. The two leaders are expected to discuss improving trans-Atlantic trade relations among other subjects.

    Juncker and Trump are meeting as U.S.-European trade relations have been strained. Last month, Trump threatened to implement tariffs on European car imports. European Union Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said last week the EU has a list of countermeasures prepared in case the U.S. moves forward with these charges.