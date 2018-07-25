Trump targets FCC for stalling Sinclair-Tribune merger: 'So sad and unfair'

President Donald Trump took a shot Tuesday at the Federal Communications Commission — an agency under his own administration — for stalling the proposed Sinclair Broadcast and Tribune Media merger.

"So sad and unfair," Trump tweeted, adding, "This would have been a great and much needed Conservative voice for and of the People." Still, it's a surprising stance from a president whose administration has thus far been strict on antitrust matters.

Earlier this week, Trump raised the possibility of antitrust claims against Amazon in a series of tweets. Trump in March blocked chip company Broadcom's proposed acquisition of Qualcomm, and the Justice Department said earlier this month it planned to challenge telecom giant AT&T's merger with Time Warner.

FCC Chairman Ajit Pai said last week he had "serious concerns" about the proposed $3.9 billion acquisition and called for a hearing before an administrative judge.

Shares Tribune rose 4 percent and shares of Sinclair rose more than 2 percent before the open Wednesday.