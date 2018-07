While Wall Street will continue to wade through the latest batch of corporate earnings, bond investors will be switching their attention to news out of the economic and central banking sphere.

On the data front, mortgage applications will be published at 7 a.m. ET, while new home sales for June are set to come out at 10 a.m. ET. Traders are also gearing up for a report on gross domestic product due Friday.

Meantime, the U.S. Treasury will auction $36 billion in five-year notes and $18 billion in two-year floating rate notes (FRNs).

While no speeches by the Federal Reserve are scheduled to take place Wednesday, investors worldwide continue to keep an eye on different monetary policy stances. In the States, alarm bells rang last week after President Donald Trump told CNBC that he was “not thrilled” about rising interest rates.