AMD stock rises on strong earnings

AMD CEO: Our focus is about bringing new products to market 56 Mins Ago | 05:54

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is up approximately 6 percent following a strong earnings report. Immediately after the open, it reached above 8 percent.

The Santa Clara, California-based company exceeded Wall Street's expectations in both earnings and revenue:

Earnings per share: $0.14 vs. $0.13 , forecast by Thompson Reuters.



Revenue: $1.76 billion vs. $1.72 billion, forecast by Thompson Reuters.

The gains will build on a strong growth for AMD, which has seen its share price rise by more than 50 percent since the beginning of the year.

"It's been a good start to 2018," Lisa Su, AMD CEO said on CNBC's Squawk on the Street. She noted the success of their Ryzen line of notebooks and the general strength of the PC market. "I'm very optimistic about what we can do in the notebook business."

The strong sales come ahead of what Su calls "the big season for notebooks," including the back-to-school period and the holidays. "We believe that this is a multi-quarter growth story for us."