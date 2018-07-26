While the PAC has not settled on specific candidates to back in November, it is looking for candidates that will support affordable health-care initiatives, increased funding for public education, reducing the black incarceration rate and refining police standards. They are also joining the ranks of other groups calling for lawmakers to join them in their fight against voter suppression and reforming the country's bail system.

Color of Change's agenda mirrors the ideologies expressed by some of the group's progressive donors. Billionaire Soros has given the group $50,000, while Onward Together, a group founded by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, has donated $100,000, according to Federal Election Commission records. Other prominent supporters include Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz, who has donated $200,000.

Color of Change has spent $2.5 million so far during the 2018 election cycle, according to FEC records, and had $1.2 million on hand as of July.

Most of the group's spending has gone toward digital advertising in various special elections, including last year's battle between Republican former Alabama judge Roy Moore and Democratic newcomer Doug Jones for the seat once held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. The PAC spent thousands against Moore, who was accused by several women of sexual assault and misconduct decades ago. The group also spent money on digital ads to support Jones, went on to win the special election in December, making him the first Democrat to hold an Alabama U.S. Senate seat in 25 years.

The PAC is looking to swing Republican held districts in Florida, Michigan, Nevada and California. While, California and Nevada voted against Trump, there are six GOP seats that are considered vulnerable throughout the two states.

It also hopes to have volunteers to go door-to-door in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Trump won each of these states during the 2016 presidential election.

"There is a real recognition from the Color of Change PAC, that in order for things to change it would mean flipping the House, shifting the dichotomy in the Senate and putting people in place who will serve as a check to the Trump administration," Hatch said.