A political action committee that pushes black voter turnout, and helped Democrats flip a U.S. Senate seat in deep-red Alabama, is looking to build on that success in the 2018 midterm congressional elections.
The Color of Change political action committee, which boasts the financial support of high-profile liberal donors such as George Soros, is training thousands of volunteers to convince unregistered voters and other people who don't usually turn out for elections that their votes this fall could help the black community.
"What we are essentially doing is building of a grassroots army of black leaders who are going to be doing large scale black voter engagement," said Arisha Hatch, director of the organization and a 2008 alumni of then-candidate Barack Obama's presidential campaign. The volunteers will be working the phones and knocking on doors to have what she describes as a "peer to peer" conversation about the need for their vote.
Although the PAC is not directly affiliated with a political party, Hatch says the group believes the only way to see their political goals reflected in Congress is to remove Republicans from power and to replace them with candidates who will act as a check on President Donald Trump.