    Watch: ECB's Mario Draghi speaks on euro zone interest rates and bond-buying

    Mario Draghi, president of the European Central Bank (ECB), gives his routine press conference following the institution's latest monetary policy decision on Thursday.

    Investors will be listening out for clues on how the ECB's stance on monetary policy could be influenced by strained trade relations between the world's largest economies. Given that the institution has pledged to end its massive bond-buying program by the end of this year, some fear that euro zone stimulus will end at a time when global growth is also threatened.

