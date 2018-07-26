Europe expected to open higher after US-EU trade gathering; ECB meeting, earnings ahead

Trade disputes between the U.S. and major economies have put markets on edge over the last month or so, and the topic continues to sway investor sentiment today.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. and the European Union had initiated a "new phase" within their relationship, explaining how both regions would begin collaborating in order to lower tariffs and avoid a potential trade war.

"We agreed today, first of all, to work together towards zero tariffs, zero non-tariff barriers and zero subsidies for the non-auto industrial goods," Trump said at a press conference with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. The U.S. leader however did not mention any talk on carmaker tariffs. Consequently, auto stocks in Europe will be in focus during trade.

Closer to home, the European Central Bank is set to hold its latest monetary policy meeting on Thursday. The central bank is expected to hold steady on its policy and rate decisions at this month's meeting, as trade and the euro zone's economy takes center stage. At the previous session, the ECB outlined its plans to end its stimulus program by year-end.

Switching focus, earnings season continues to have some influence over market discussion. On Thursday, Total, Airbus, Carrefour, Daimler, Nestle, Diageo, Shell and Anglo American are just a handful of businesses publishing results during the day.

Other corporates to keep an eye on during market trade include Deutsche Boerse, Moncler and Valeo all of whom issued financial updates after yesterday's close.