Suspected explosion near the US embassy in Beijing: Reports

Reports surfaced on Thursday afternoon, local time, of a suspected explosion near the U.S. embassy in Beijing, China.

CNBC could not immediately verify the reports, but multiple media outlets cited eyewitnesses describing an explosion. Dow Jones, citing the embassy, said that a bomb exploded outside the facility and that there were no injuries except to the bomber.

A representative for the U.S. embassy in Beijing's media department told CNBC that they were not releasing any information at this time, but will issue a report at some time in the future. There was no mention of injuries or damage.

Chinese media outlet Global Times reported on Twitter that a witness said police took away a woman "spraying gasoline on herself" outside the embassy around 11 a.m. The state-run outlet said in a subsequent Twitter post that it was not "proved yet" that the incident was connected to the "alleged explosion" near the embassy that occurred later.

The New York Times reported that the incident happened at around 1 p.m. local time and involved a blast that was heard blocks away. The Global Times put the incident at around 1:30 p.m. and said a reporter could smell explosives at the scene for some time afterward.

A witness told Reuters they saw Chinese police examining a vehicle outside the embassy, and another witness said there were seven to eight police vehicles near the embassy and the road next to the complex had been closed off.

Images and videos posted on Twitter showed a large amount of smoke and what appeared to be police vehicles surrounding the vast structure in northeastern Beijing on Thursday afternoon.

Police did not immediately respond to the incident, the Associated Press reported.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

—Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report.