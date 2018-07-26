It might be easier to delete Facebook from your phone than your 401(k) plan.

The social media company tumbled more than 20 percent this week, erasing more than $120 billion of its market value. Users have been fleeing the company amid scandals over its data use and collection, and it recently admitted it needs to revise its business practices.

In the meantime, because of the company's profound size and scope, its losses are likely to impact investors of all stripes.

"You should just assume you own Facebook," said Jamie Cox of Harris Financial Group, which manages $500 million for about 800 middle-class families. "It would be hard not to if you have any growth funds in your portfolio."