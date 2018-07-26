    ×

    Restaurants

    Starbucks increases dividend and share buyback program to return $10 billion more to investors by 2020

    • Starbucks has struggled with sales in the U.S. for several quarters.
    • The coffee chain has been focused on bolstering its loyalty program.
    • It's also leaning more into its refreshments category, as Frappuccino sales fall.
    Starbucks is raising its dividend and increasing its share buyback program to return $10 billion more to shareholders by 2020 than previously promised, CEO Kevin Johnson told analysts on a conference call Thursday.

    In November, the company announced it would return $15 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020.

    "As we flex our balance sheet, we have now expanded that commitment equipment to $25 billion," Johnson said on a call discussing the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings results. Starbucks generated record profit and revenue, beating Wall Street estimates on both.

    WATCH: These are the latest trends in the restaurant industry

    Mobile ordering and delivery dominate restaurant industry
