Starbucks increases dividend and share buyback program to return $10 billion more to investors by 2020

Starbucks is raising its dividend and increasing its share buyback program to return $10 billion more to shareholders by 2020 than previously promised, CEO Kevin Johnson told analysts on a conference call Thursday.

In November, the company announced it would return $15 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends through fiscal year 2020.

"As we flex our balance sheet, we have now expanded that commitment equipment to $25 billion," Johnson said on a call discussing the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings results. Starbucks generated record profit and revenue, beating Wall Street estimates on both.

