While Wall Street continues to plow through a slew of corporate earnings, bond investors will be switching their attention to news out of the economic and central banking sphere Thursday.

The main story for bond markets on Thursday comes from overseas, in Europe. In morning trade, the European Central Bank (ECB) will have its latest monetary policy meeting.

The central bank is expected to hold fire on its current policy, with topics such as trade and the euro zone's economy seen as areas that could be discussed at the subsequent press conference. At its previous governing council meeting, the ECB outlined its plans to end its stimulus program by year-end.

On the data front, jobless claims, and advance economic indicators are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Kansas City Fed's manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET. This comes a day before gross domestic product data are due.

Meantime the U.S. Treasury will auction $30 billion in seven-year notes. The size of two bills will also be announced, both of which will be auctioned next week.