Eleven House Republicans have introduced articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, accusing the no. 2 Justice Department official of "high crimes and misdemeanors."

The move on Wednesday night was led by Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., chairman of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, another leader in the group. Both are staunch supporters of President Donald Trump.

The action signals a sharp escalation in the ongoing tensions between Trump's allies in Congress and Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.

It also threatens to further divide factions within the Republican Party, as key GOP leaders including House Speaker Paul Ryan and Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy decline to support the motion.

Here's what you need to know: