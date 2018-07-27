The 2018 Toyota Land Cruiser feels like the world's toughest truck

Everything about the Land Cruiser is beefy and solid, from the thick-sidewall tires to the protruding grille. The volume knob, the latch for the tailgate, the controls for the off-road equipment; everything you touch in the the top-dog Toyota is made of thicker, heavier-duty material than in other luxury SUVs.

And it's not for show. Any pickup truck manufacturer will sell you something with rugged controls to make you feel like a tough guy, but there's a sense of unified purpose behind the Land Cruiser that makes such machismo less offensive and more impressive. Because with the Land Cruiser, Toyota has the history to back it up.

While some consumers might not be familiar with it, the Land Cruiser nameplate is among the most respected in the automotive industry. Toyota sells different variations of this truck around the world, from humble farm trucks with pickup beds all the way up to this leathered-out luxury truck. Visit a developing nation and you're likely to find it littered with Land Cruisers, which are especially common among police and first responders.