Blizzard Entertainment's esports league, Overwatch League will be completing its inaugural season this weekend, and ESPN will be broadcasting the grand finals during prime time.

Activision Blizzard recently signed a deal with Disney's ESPN for live TV coverage of the league, bringing the professional esport to ESPN, ESPN2, Disney XD, ABC and streaming services. The grand finals, taking place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, will be the first broadcast of an esports championship on ABC and the first time live competitive gaming will air on ESPN in prime time.



CNBC got to meet the pro gamers and got a behind-the-scenes look at the Overwatch League.