    Five experts debate Amazon's growth story and its most recent quarter

    Share

    ×

    Tech

    Five experts debate Amazon's growth story and its most recent quarter

    5 experts react to Amazon's latest earnings report
    5 experts react to Amazon's latest earnings report   

    Amazon posted a big earnings beat on Thursday, but the e-commerce giant missed slightly on revenue.

    Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gave Amazon's recent quarter a 'B-minus.'

    "I think it's a great story, but I think that this revenue miss … really should be weighed in combination with that earnings upside," Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Thursday.

    Amazon is racing toward a $1 trillion valuation as its cloud and advertising services help the company grow at a fast clip. Here's what five experts had to say about Amazon's most recent quarter.

    more from Tech

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...