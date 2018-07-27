Five experts debate Amazon's growth story and its most recent quarter

Amazon posted a big earnings beat on Thursday, but the e-commerce giant missed slightly on revenue.

Loup Ventures' Gene Munster gave Amazon's recent quarter a 'B-minus.'

"I think it's a great story, but I think that this revenue miss … really should be weighed in combination with that earnings upside," Munster told CNBC's "Fast Money" on Thursday.

Amazon is racing toward a $1 trillion valuation as its cloud and advertising services help the company grow at a fast clip. Here's what five experts had to say about Amazon's most recent quarter.