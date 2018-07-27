Source: djdsolmusic | Instagram

Goldman Sachs’ next chief executive officer and chairman, David Solomon, often talks about his personal interests, including an unusual side gig as a dance club disc jockey. Now, he wants his leaders to open up.

Solomon, 56, was asked about his hobby at a recent conference for clients and executives, according to Brian Levine, a Goldman partner and co-head of global equities trading. Last week, Solomon was formally named successor to longtime CEO Lloyd Blankfein, taking over on Oct. 1.

"David is very aware that we've got to be more open," Levine said in an interview. To help foster connections with employees and clients, Solomon said that "leaders today have to be more vulnerable, they have to put themselves out there a lot more than they probably are comfortable doing," said Levine.



Solomon's push for openness embodies a shift that is occurring throughout the 149-year-old investment bank. Housed in an imposing steel-and-glass tower on Manhattan's West Side whose unmarked entrance was recently watched by four hulking security guards, the bank emerged from the financial crisis with a reputation as an insular trading juggernaut. Before regulations restricted the practice, Goldman was perhaps Wall Street's most successful proprietary trading house — but the fact that it was making bets with its own money left some clients wondering if the firm always had their best interests at heart.



To succeed in a world where volatile trading revenue is seen as less desirable than steady fee-generating businesses, Solomon will have to transform Goldman into a friendlier financial firm that touches — and wins the trust — of many more ordinary consumers and corporations.

The pivot is a more delicate change than one undergone by other institutions under more immediate duress, from Wells Fargo to Facebook to Uber, which have been forced to adapt in the face of crippling scandals. Instead, Goldman and its new leader need to prove it can develop nascent sources of revenue and shed more of its legacy as a private partnership to attract customers and employees. Goldman shares have fallen about 7 percent this year through Thursday, the worst performance of the six biggest U.S. banks.