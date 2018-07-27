If you’re negotiating your salary, don’t forget these benefits

When it comes to negotiating the best compensation package from a prospective employer, the salary only tells part of the story.

That's because even when companies are reluctant to drastically increase pay, they can offer other perks to win over the right candidates.

"Tech companies are sometimes venture-backed and not quite profitable yet, so some need to be more mindful with their cash than others, especially the early-stage startups," said Carolyn Betts, founder of Betts Recruiting.

This is especially the case in a tightening job market. June's unemployment rate crept slightly to 4 percent from 3.8 percent in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In fact, some candidates feel so confident in their ability to find work that they're not showing up to their job interviews.

This means the ball is in new hires' court, provided that their demands are reasonable.

Here are a few areas where employers can sweeten the employment offer.