PG&E looks to offload more wildfire financial risk to insurers, capital markets

The CEO also pressed again for California lawmakers to overhaul state laws involving utility wildfire liability but largely dismissed a plan by Gov. Jerry Brown that partly reduces financial liability as "insufficient." Williams previously used investor calls to make a case for the need to reform how the state deals with wildfires, including utility liability.

"Another fire season is upon us and we've already seen several sizable fires across the western United States and of course here in California," Williams said. "In the same way that we need to take action to make our states, communities and infrastructure more resilient, it's critical that we address our public policies."

Cal Fire has pinned the blame on PG&E for at least 16 wildfires in last year's so-called October Fire Siege in Northern California, including some blazes with fatalities.

The San Francisco-based utility took a $2.5 billion noncash charge in the April-June quarter for 14 of the 16 wildfires, the state agency concluded. That contributed to PG&E posting a net loss of nearly $1 billion for the second quarter.

Still, there's other blazes from the October firestorm that are being investigated, including the so-called Tubbs fire in Santa Rosa that destroyed entire neighborhoods and was blamed for 22 deaths. A Cal Fire official said this week there's no firm date on when the agency plans to release findings for the cause of the Tubbs fire.

Fitch Ratings previously estimated PG&E could face upward of $15 billion in financial exposure from October's wildfires given the state liability laws and scale of the disaster, which destroyed or damaged about 10,000 homes and resulted in 44 fatalities.