Shares of Juniper Networks drop 10% on weak guidance

Juniper Networks shares dropped on Friday after the company reported disappointing guidance for the third quarter, weighed down by delayed deployment of their automated multicloud-sharing platform.

The data company estimated earnings would be between 41 cents and 47 cents per share for the next quarter, below a consensus estimated 43 to 55 cents by Thomson Reuters. The company said it expects costs of its Cloud Solutions to impact third-quarter earnings.

Shares fell 10.3 percent, putting it on pace for its worst day since Jan. 28, 2016, when it fell more than 15 percent.

CEO Rami Rahim said their multicloud-sharing platforms have taken longer to materialize than the company expected, dipping into the California-based company's future income.

"While the timing of deployments is impacting our quarter-three outlook, we remain confident the business will return to year-over-year growth during quarter-four and that we have the right solution portfolio and strategy to drive sustained longer-term success," Rahim said in a statement.

A multi-cloud network streamlines applications end-to-end from the data center to business use, making data-sharing across multiple clouds accessible on one platform. Full-implementation would assist the data company's competitive edge against Cisco Systems and other cloud-sharers.

Despite the weak outlook, earnings for the second quarter beat estimates at 48 cents per share versus an expected 44 cents by Thomson Reuters. Net revenue for the quarter was $1.2 billion, decreasing 8 percent year-over-year, but still beating an estimated $1.18 billion by Thomson Reuters.

Juniper's stock was down about 1 percent for the year through Thursday's close.