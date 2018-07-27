    ×

    US Markets

    US stocks set for an upbeat open, ahead of bumper earnings, GDP data

    • Coming up on Friday, the advance GDP reading for the second quarter is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which should offer investors some indication as to how the U.S. economy has been performing.
    • Out of the slew of companies due to report, AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Merck, Phillips 66, and Twitter will be watched intently by investors.

    U.S. stock index futures ticked higher ahead of Friday's open, as investors geared up for fresh gross domestic product (GDP) figures.

    Around 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 27 points, indicating a positive open of 48.93 points, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures indicated a relatively upbeat start to their respective sessions.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 31, 2018.
    Brendan McDermid | Reuters
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, January 31, 2018.

    Coming up on Friday, the advance GDP reading for the second quarter is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which should offer investors some indication as to how the U.S. economy has been performing.

    Prior to the publication, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network that he expected the figure would be "very good."

    "You're going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big," Kudlow said.

    Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated during a speech at an Illinois-based steel facility yesterday, that he would be satisfied with economic growth of about 4 percent or above.

    Aside from the GDP data, consumer sentiment for July is due out at 10 a.m. ET.

    This week has been jam-packed with earnings, and it doesn't show signs of letting up on Friday, with a whole host of businesses reporting prior to the opening bell.

    Out of the slew due to report, AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Merck, Phillips 66, and Twitter will be watched intently by investors.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    Market watchers will also be keeping a close eye on the shares of companies who reported after the closing bell Thursday, which included the likes of Amazon, Intel, Starbucks and Chipotle Mexican Grill.

    Elsewhere, concerns surrounding trade will remain in focus, as investors wonder what's next for relations between the U.S. and major economies. While tensions between the States and China remain strained, earlier this week Trump announced that the U.S. and the European Union would begin collaborating to lower tariffs, in order to avoid a potential trade war.

    —CNBC's Jeff Cox and Jacob Pramuk contributed to this report

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---
    SPY
    ---
    QQQ
    ---
    DIA
    ---
    IVV
    ---