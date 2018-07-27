US stocks set for an upbeat open, ahead of bumper earnings, GDP data

Coming up on Friday, the advance GDP reading for the second quarter is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, which should offer investors some indication as to how the U.S. economy has been performing.

Prior to the publication, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow said in an interview with Fox Business Network that he expected the figure would be "very good."

"You're going to get a very good economic growth number tomorrow. Big," Kudlow said.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump stated during a speech at an Illinois-based steel facility yesterday, that he would be satisfied with economic growth of about 4 percent or above.

Aside from the GDP data, consumer sentiment for July is due out at 10 a.m. ET.

This week has been jam-packed with earnings, and it doesn't show signs of letting up on Friday, with a whole host of businesses reporting prior to the opening bell.

Out of the slew due to report, AbbVie, Chevron, Colgate-Palmolive, Exxon Mobil, Merck, Phillips 66, and Twitter will be watched intently by investors.