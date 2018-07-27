Viacom to announce it's buying AwesomenessTV 

Viacom will announce its deal to acquire AwesomenessTV on Friday for a price well under $300 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

That's significantly lower than the $650 million valuation that the company reportedly commanded when Verizon invested in 2016.

News of the deal was first reported by Bloomberg.

AwesomenessTV — which is currently a joint venture of NBCUniversal's DreamWorks Animation, Hearst and Verizon — had its start as a YouTube channel focused on content for millennials and teens. Co-founder Brain Robbins has since left the company and joined Viacom family as an executive at Paramount, while Kelly Day, a former senior exec at Awesomeness, heads digital for Viacom.

AwesomenessTV expanded to becoming a multi-channel network, managing tens of thousands of channels before expanding into more traditional media. After DreamWorks acquired AwesomenessTV in 2013, it launched several co-initiatives including YouTube children's channel DreamWorksTV, as well as a music label and publishing unit.

Verizon and Hearst each acquired around a quarter of the company in 2016. Sources familiar with the matter said the joint ownership structure of the company was not working because of conflicting priorities.

Viacom declined to comment.

--Additional reporting by Michelle Castillo.

Disclosure: Comcast owns CNBC parent company NBCUniversal.



