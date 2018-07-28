Musk, Trump and the age-old mass psychology effect that both are successfully exploiting

For psychologists, Musk's political beliefs matter less than the medium and the mass mobilization, and experts say Musk's extreme rhetoric is working to galvanize his following, mirroring Trump. Psychologists believe social media has intensified this phenomenon by connecting individuals on a previously impossible scale of millions.

"At the click of their cellphone, people can signal their identity to hundreds or thousands of people by rewarding in-group members or punishing out-group members," said associate professor of psychology and neuroscience Jay Van Bavel of New York University, in an email. "Social media just puts our tribal psychology on steroids."

Last week Musk made headlines when he lashed out at British cave diver Vernon Unsworth, calling him "pedo guy" on Twitter. Unsworth was one of the foreign rescuers who played a critical role in saving the 12 boys trapped in an underwater cave in Thailand. Musk had offered support for the rescue mission, sending a kid-size submarine, which Unsworth said in a CNN interview "has absolutely no chance of working," sparking Musk's Twitter outburst.

One key group that Musk needs to retain was not at all happy: institutional investors who hold a majority of Tesla shares. The now-deleted tweets spooked investors, sending Tesla shares tumbling, and investors issued public comments upbraiding Musk and pleading with him to use social media less, as has been the case with White House advisors counseling Trump, according to many press reports. But in order to feed and grow an immense cultlike following, that advice may be as difficult for Musk to adhere to as it is for the president.

"The success of Tesla is influenced substantially by people's faith in Musk. And in this day and age — and with our own president leading the way — Twitter is the way to create that public presence." Forsyth said. "Important people use Twitter and they have many, many followers."