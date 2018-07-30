CBS board to seek outside counsel to investigate Les Moonves, but makes no decision about his role

CBS will seek outside counsel to investigate claims of sexual misconduct against CEO Leslie Moonves, the company said Monday following a closely watched board meeting to review the CEO's standing with the company.

The board met ahead of its quarterly earnings this week to discuss the allegations, detailed in a New Yorker article last Friday. The article includes allegations by six women against Moonves that date back to the 1980s.

"I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances," Moonves said in a statement to The New Yorker. "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career."

CBS also announced Monday it would postpone its annual shareholder meeting, which was scheduled for August 10, and that it had approved a quarterly dividend of 18 cents per share payable on October 1.

